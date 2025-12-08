Indore News: Police Use Water Cannons As Youth Congress Workers Stage Protest At Collectorate |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A high political drama unfolded on Monday as the Youth Congress workers staged a protest at the collectorate against what they called rising crime, drug abuse, corruption and administrative apathy in the city.

The protest turned tense when workers tried to cross police barricades, leading to scuffles between police personnel and demonstrators. Police eventually used water cannons to control the situation.

Raising slogans such as “Indore mein badhte apradh par badhti bechaini… ab jawab chahiye!” Youth Congress workers marched towards the collectorate, demanding strict action on crime and drug trafficking. As protesters attempted to push past the barricades, police intervened, triggering moments of intense shoving and jostling. When the crowd refused to retreat, the police deployed water cannons, drenching the demonstrators in an attempt to disperse them.

Youth Congress city president Amit Patel accused the administration of failing on multiple fronts. He said incidents of theft, robberies, rising concerns over women’s safety and the growing influence of drug networks have created an atmosphere of fear in the city.

“Indore needs a strict anti-narcotics campaign. The administration has failed to curb drug mafia activities, and youth are falling victim to addiction,” he said.

He further alleged that corruption within local systems has deepened and no meaningful action is being taken despite repeated complaints.

Questions raised over metro project and unplanned development

During the protest, Congress leaders also criticised the ongoing Indore Metro project, alleging that the construction work is being carried out in an unplanned and haphazard manner. They claimed that frequent road digging, traffic diversions and unfinished construction zones have made commuting difficult for citizens.

According to leaders, several accidents have occurred near construction sites, yet no accountability has been fixed. They demanded immediate corrective measures and clarity from project officials.

Cong launches campaign over missing 5.68 lakh voters

Parallel to the protest, Congress has initiated a signature campaign demanding transparency in the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list. The party alleged that 5.68 lakh voters have gone missing from the updated electoral rolls.

Former corporator Dilip Kaushal said the discrepancy raises serious questions.

He pointed out that in the last Assembly election, BJP won all nine seats in Indore and there were around 4.17 lakh votes.

“Now, 5.68 lakh voters have been removed. Where have they gone? Their names must be made public. This looks like voter manipulation,” he alleged.

Congress leaders have said they will escalate the matter if the administration fails to provide clarity.