IMC Fake Bill Scam: Youth Congress Prez Alleges Mayor Responsible

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Youth Congress president Mitendra Singh Yadav levelled serious allegations against Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, accusing him of being responsible for the fake bill scam exceeding Rs 100 crore within Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Yadav claimed that Bhargav, who also chairs the corporation's finance and taxation committee, disbursed large sums to contractors for work that was never performed.

He further implicated former Mayor, MLA Malini Gaur, demanding her resignation over her alleged complicity in the scandal. He criticised Bhargav, stating, 'The mayor wants to make Indore number one in scams too. This scam has also tarnished Indore's image as the cleanest city.'

The Youth Congress president also pointed to a related scandal involving nursing colleges, which he compared to the infamous VYAPAM scam. He alleged that the BJP government's 20-year rule has jeopardised the future of youths enrolled in these sub-standard institutions.

Yadav implicated former medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, asserting his awareness and responsibility in permitting unsuitable nursing colleges.

Additionally, Yadav highlighted discrepancies in Jal Mission awards in Burhanpur, where he claimed officers reported false figures, with many areas still lacking water supply. He pointed out that in Kolki village, despite laying a pipeline, taps have not been installed, forcing residents and animals to share pond water.

Yadav submitted a memorandum to senior police officials addressing increasing crime rates, assaults on media personnel and the negative impact of city's night culture.