Indore: Congress Protests Against Scams Of IMC, Submits Memorandum to ED

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress leaders staged demonstration at the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) demanding probe in five scams including that of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), on Monday.

Congressmen had pasted the memorandum on the pillar and appealed to ED officials to take cognisance of the matter. They mentioned the following scams in their memorandum.

1. Fake bill scam- Congress committee demands that a fake bill scam of Rs 150 crore under Indore Municipal Corporation must be investigated.

2. Corruption in Nursing College- Committee claims that a huge corruption and scam in nursing colleges of the state including Indore is taking place due to corrupt officers of the CBI who have been exposed. The future of students is at stake.

3. Infrastructural scam- Sub-standard material has been used in construction of medical colleges in the state including Indore. He has alleged that a scam of

Rs 100 crore has taken place in the construction of medical colleges in the state, including Mandsaur and Neemuch. More than Rs 100 crore has been misappropriated in medical colleges being built in Budhni, Chhatarpur, Shivni, Shivpuri and other districts.

4. Candidature scam- Eligible candidates were made ineligible due to bias in ESB selection, if investigation is done in this also, a big scam will be revealed. Employees in second shift examination subject Biology in Higher Secondary Education Teacher Eligibility 2023 organised by Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPSSB).

5. Dean Appointment - Irregularities and corruption in the appointment of 18 Deans of the Health Department. Deans have been appointed against rules and there is a big scam in this too. This should also be investigated.