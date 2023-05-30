IIT Indore inks MoU with NIU Taiwan for student-faculty exchange programme

IIT Indore | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Ilan University (NIU) Taiwan.

This partnership will provide a platform for the exchange of students and faculty members, as well as expansion of joint research programmes between both the institutions. The MoU was signed by IIT Indore director Prof Suhas S. Joshi and NIU Taiwan president Prof Po-Ching Wu.

Joshi informed the partner institution about the academic programmes, research areas, facilities, and vision for the internationalisation of IIT Indore, whereas Wu apprised the delegation about academic programs offered by NIU along with opportunities for bilateral cooperation between IITI and NIU.

Prof Wei-Jung Chen, vice president for Academic Affairs, Prof Shu-Ju Liu, dean, Office of International Affairs, Prof Hsiao-Hang Chung, director of International Cooperations, and Prof Avinash Sonawane, dean of International Relations, IIT Indore were also present on the occasion.

Important step to achieve excellence in teaching and research

IIT Indore delegation led by Joshi visited several universities in Taiwan in the third week of May, to explore the possibilities of academic partnership with top-tier Taiwanese universities.

This would help the institute to achieve excellence in teaching and research, and also to foster productive industry-academic cooperation.

The universities visited were National Taiwan University (NTU), National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU), National Taipei University of Technology (Taipei Tech), National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), National Ilan University (NIU), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (PSMC), Hsinchu Science Park and Biomedical Science Park.