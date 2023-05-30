 Indore: Couple, 2.5 yr-old daughter injured in wall collapse
The incident took place in the Bhawani Nagar area of the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 04:56 AM IST
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, his wife and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter got injured after a boundary wall fell on their tin shade house during the thunderstorm in Banganga area late on Sunday. With the help of the neighbours, the injured people were taken to the hospital. Another person got injured after a wall fell on Khandwa Road.

The incident took place in the Bhawani Nagar area of the city. Bhagat, his wife Babli and their child named Priyanshi were sleeping in a room. Due to the thunderstorm, the boundary wall of their neighbour's house fell on their house and the tin shade fell on them, injuring them.

Neighbours rushed to help them when they heard their screams. They were rescued and taken to the hospital.

 Investigating officer Akhilesh Mishra from Banganga police station informed Free Press that all the three injured are out of danger. The girl child received a head injury in the incident.

