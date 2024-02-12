 IIT Indore Holds Hyderabad Chapter Alumni Meet
The event was attended by around 140 alumni (along with their family members), who are working in different domains in different companies and industries across the country and abroad.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore had organized its second out of the campus Alumni Meet-Hyderabad on February 10 at Hyderabad.

Prof Suhas Joshi, Director, IIT Indore along with deans, registrar, faculty members and staff attended the event. Prof Joshi shared the journey of the institute since inception and highlighted the achievements and recent developments in terms of infrastructure, research, academic courses, student activities, and amenities.

He said “The illustrious journey of our institute, which began in 2009, is because of our dynamic students, who are our valued ambassadors, spreading the spirit of learning and skills across the world and preserving our legacy. The alma mater accolades your achievements and wishes you all the best for your future endeavours.”

2023 edition of Alumni Magazine released

Prof Suman Mukhopadhyay, dean ACR highlighted the present and future activities being undertaken by the institute while Prof Palani, dean R&D and Prof S Vasudevan, dean Student Affairs provided an insight about the vigorous and propelling growth of the institute.

The event also included release of the 2023 edition of institute’s Alumni Magazine IITI-Alumnus, “Giving back to Alma Mater” campaign, musical & dance performances by alumni, staff and current students, and felicitation of volunteers and performers.

