IIT Indore Amongst 100 Labs In Country Chosen For 5G Lab Testing

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore has been chosen amongst 100 5G labs to be set up in the country by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. The announcement was made on Friday during the inauguration of 7th edition of India Mobile Congress by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam.

The labs are being set up to build competencies and engagement in 5G technologies for students & startup communities. This will facilitate the development and experimentation of 5G applications in various socioeconomic verticals.

article-image

IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi said “It is a proud moment for the institute for being entrusted with this responsibility. 5G technology is meant to connect virtually everything including machines, objects, and devices. Improved quality of service (QoS) in terms of data rates and reliability are the key factors which would provide the users with a unique experience and connectivity. It will seamlessly connect a massive number of embedded sensors providing extremely lean and low-cost connectivity solutions.”

Whilst the government will fund 80 per cent of the capital expenditure for setting up the lab, a balance of 20 per cent is to be met by the institute. However, the government will bear 100 per cent of operational expenditure for the next four years.

The institute would be required to train at least 50 students and 10 faculty members in the 5G lab.

IIT Indore would focus on advanced quantum and contribute to local development and showcase research innovation globally. The 5G lab equipment would include 5G SA infrastructure (mid band), 5G SIMs, Dongles, IoT Gateway, Router and Application Server to meet lab needs along with a management dashboard. The Institute will provide necessary facilities such as Space, power supply, internet & intranet connectivity, other equipment, tech-manpower (for local maintenance) etc.

article-image

