IIM Indore Welcomes Newest Batch At Induction Programme For IPM Session 2024-29; Most Students In Commerce

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM-Indore welcomed its newest cohort with the induction programme for the Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM Batch 2024-29). The ceremony was inaugurated by Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, who warmly greeted the eager and talented partiipants joining the institution.

'When in doubt, look back to see how much progress you have made'

Prof. Rai shared profound insights and life lessons with the audience, drawing from his own experiences. He emphasised that education and learning represent the ongoing realization of our own ignorance, urging students to approach their studies with openness and curiosity. He stressed the importance of managing time effectively, recommending that students prioritize tasks based on their urgency and importance, ensuring that crucial responsibilities are addressed daily while less critical ones are scheduled or delegated.

Reflecting on his own journey, he encouraged students to take the first step when facing self-doubt, reminding them to draw strength from past achievements and stay motivated by their progress. "During my trek in the Himalayas, when I was exhausted and on the verge of giving up, my mentor, the legendary mountaineer Bachendri Pal, advised me to take a walk. After half an hour, I realized how far I had come. This experience taught me that whenever we feel we cannot go ahead, we must look back and see how much progress we have made. I encourage you all to apply this lesson in your own lives and remember to reflect on your achievements when faced with challenges", he said.

156 candidates chosen out of 28k applications

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Saurabh Kumar, Chair of IPM, extended a warm welcome to the new batch, reflecting on the institute's illustrious legacy and the boundless opportunities that lie ahead in their five-year journey at IIM Indore. He remarked, "This year, IPM drew an impressive 28,596 applications, highlighting its status as one of the most coveted programs. From these, 857 candidates were selected for interviews, underscoring the program's exceptional appeal and prominence in the academic realm. Ultimately, 156 outstanding individuals were chosen, comprising 59 females and 97 males. This diverse batch, representing backgrounds in commerce, biology, mathematics, art, and humanities, is set to embark on a transformative journey that will profoundly influence their academic and personal growth.

Similarly, Prof. Prashant Salwan, Dean Programmes, emphasized the importance of leveraging relevant knowledge and applying it strategically to create impactful social solutions through innovative startups and industries. He highlighted the IPM program as a transformative experience, designed to equip students with the skills necessary to address contemporary challenges.

Most students in Commerce

The event also featured an award distribution ceremony for the Certificate of Academic Excellence, recognising participants who demonstrated exceptional academic performance during their first three years in the IPM programme. The Late Adya Prabha Scholarship was announced during the event, honouring IPM student Nandita Singh for her exceptional academic performance. Nandita Sethi from IPM 2020-25 received this scholarship in recognition of achieving the highest CGPA in her fourth year of the IPM program. The scholarship is awarded in fond memory of Late Adya Prabha, a student IPM 2015 of IIM Indore.

The IPM 2024-29 batch, comprising 156 students, showcases a strong and diverse profile. The largest academic discipline is commerce, with 75 students, indicating a robust interest in business studies. The most significant representation by state is from Uttar Pradesh, with 23 students, followed by Maharashtra with 21 students and Madhya Pradesh with 16 students.