Indore: Doctors, Lawyers & Students To Manage Road Traffic On Weekends As Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Launches 'Traffic Mitra Campaign'

This campaign is being led by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav who has prepared a comprehensive plan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It's always cooking 'something interesting' in Indore. This time, doctors, students and lawyers will act as the traffic police and will help cops manage vehicular flow on roads...only on weekends!

The move comes as part of the 'Traffic Mitra Campaign' flagged by Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday. The campaign was launched at Abhay Prashal auditorium in Indore.

Mayor Bhargav's Traffic Plan!

A training session was also organised by the team of Municipal Corporation and District Administration, in which the participants were informed about the compliance of traffic rules. 

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, who is heading the campaign, said that 'Traffic Mitra Abhiyan' has been started since Monday. Under this campaign, more than 1000 students, doctors, lawyers, social workers, and journalists will handle the traffic in various squares of the city every Saturday and Sunday. 

Five major campaigns will be run under Traffic Mitra Abhiyan: 

Under this campaign, 48 sessions will be organized in schools and colleges throughout the year. These sessions will inform students about the measures to improve the traffic in Indore. 

Traffic Meeting Under this campaign, 24 meetings will be organized with various organizations in a year. Their role in traffic reform will be discussed with various groups, such as the textile organization, mill association, and iron organization. 

No Helmet, No Entry Campaign: This rule will be implemented in government and private institutions so that employees without helmets will not be administered in office. As a matter of fact, steps like pay cuts can also be taken if they are violated. 

Oath Campaign: 10 minutes of awareness will be given on traffic improvement at social, political, and religious events. People will be informed about the traffic rules, and an oath will be administered to follow the rules for their safety. 

A felicitation ceremony for traffic mitra and organizations joining the campaign will also be organized every 3 months.

