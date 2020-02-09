IIM Indore to work for Smart City, Heritage Ahmedabad Project

Indore: While on one hand it will help Uttar Pradesh police in strengthening beat system, Indian Institute of Management Indore, on the other hand, will work with Gujarat University for Smart City Heritage Ahmedabad Project.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and Gujarat University vice chancellor Prof Himanshu Pandya inked an MoU on Sunday in this regard.

The MoU is aimed at conducting multiple activities related to Corporate Social Responsibility and Institutional Social Responsibilities for betterment of city and the state.

“We are happy to sign MoU with Gujarat University and look forward to working together for offering faculty and staff development programmes for colleges and universities in Gujarat. We will immediately start working the Smart City Ahmedabad Project & Heritage City as well,” said Rai.