IIM Indore to work for Smart City, Heritage Ahmedabad Project

Indore: While on one hand it will help Uttar Pradesh police in strengthening beat system, Indian Institute of Management Indore, on the other hand, will work with Gujarat University for Smart City Heritage Ahmedabad Project.
IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and Gujarat University vice chancellor Prof Himanshu Pandya inked an MoU on Sunday in this regard.
The MoU is aimed at conducting multiple activities related to Corporate Social Responsibility and Institutional Social Responsibilities for betterment of city and the state.
“We are happy to sign MoU with Gujarat University and look forward to working together for offering faculty and staff development programmes for colleges and universities in Gujarat. We will immediately start working the Smart City Ahmedabad Project & Heritage City as well,” said Rai.
The MoU also aims to develop short-term and long-term certificate courses, work together on collaborative research and consultancy projects and also provide incubation centers for promoting entrepreneurship.
“The smart city, heritage city, waste management, traffic and climate change related projects and research collaboration and extension activities will be coordinated by both of the institutions for benefit of the society. This would also include activities for capacity building and offering trainings related to the field,” said Pandya.
“The principles of smart city include sustainable development, urban resilience, intelligent infrastructure, efficient implementation and collaborative governance. IIM Indore will contribute in finding targeted solutions for different sections, areas and population with smart and innovative measures to address common pan-city problems. Similar to the cleanest city Indore, we will also provide solutions for waste management, traffic management and climate change issues’, he added.
He noted that IIM Indore will also take up projects related to Heritage City Ahmedabad, the first city in India to be inscribed in UNESCO’s World Heritage City list of 2017.
The MoU would also allow students of Gujarat University for internship with IIM Indore faculty. The selection of students for internship would be based on parameters determined by the selection committee, designed by both the institutions.