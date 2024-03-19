IIM Indore Takes Step To Shape Future Sports Business Leaders | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moved by the growing demand and the need for skilled professionals in sports business management, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has now launched a Global Sports Business Management Programme in collaboration with the University of Liverpool. A MoU for this collaboration was signed by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and Prof Julia Balogun, Dean of the University of Liverpool Management School on Monday.

Rai emphasised the importance of sports business management in today's dynamic landscape, stating, ‘Sports have emerged as a significant sector driving economic growth worldwide. With initiatives like the Fit India Movement, people of all ages are including sports in their fitness regime. We have launched this programme with the aim to equip aspiring sports business professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in this rapidly evolving industry.

This collaboration with the University of Liverpool marks a significant milestone in our efforts to provide cutting-edge education in sports business management, beyond boundaries.’ ‘This programme stands out for its holistic approach to sports business management, covering a diverse range of topics essential for success in the field. Participants will delve into global debates and contemporary issues, evaluate stakeholders and governance structures and critically assess sports brands and market dynamics,’ he added.

Designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of various aspects of sports business, including sports marketing, sponsorship, event management and leadership, the course has been developed by experts from IIM Indore and the University of Liverpool. It includes interactive teaching, case studies, real-world examples and practical exercises to ensure a holistic learning experience. ‘We are delighted to offer this transformative programme that will empower participants to capitalise on the vast opportunities in sports business industry,’ Rai said.

‘Sports unite everyone irrespective of their nation and thus, through our collaboration, we aim to nurture a new generation of sports business leaders who will drive innovation and growth in the global sports market,’ he stated. Balogun said, ‘I am delighted to see the launch of the programme, which will be run as a joint course between IIM Indore and the University of Liverpool Management School.

We look forward to establishing more collaborative ventures between our institutions. The programme builds on the expertise of faculty within both IIM Indore and the University of Liverpool Management School’s Centre for Sports Business. It will be of great benefit to those in, or aspiring to, careers in sports business.’

All about the course

Spanning over 8-9 months, the programme is structured into five stages. The first stage kicks off with a five-day on-campus session at IIM Indore, fostering interactive discussions and immersive learning. Following this, participants will engage in live online classes during second and fourth stages, delivered jointly by IIM Indore and the University of Liverpool, offering flexibility and convenience.

The third stage offers a unique opportunity for participants to immerse themselves in global sports business landscape with a five-day session at the University of Liverpool, providing invaluable insights from industry experts. The programme will conclude with a three-day on-campus session at IIM Indore, consolidating learning and preparing participants for their future endeavours in sports business management.