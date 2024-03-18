Madhya Pradesh: Bhagoriya Festival Intertwines With Voter Awareness Drive | FP Photo

Dahi (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique blend of tradition and civic responsibility, the tribal community of Dahi has integrated voter awareness into their Bhagoriya festival celebrations. Led by collector Priyank Mishra, officials, educators and police personnel descended upon Fifeda village to advocate for their participation in the democratic process.

Under election media nodal officer Manoj Sadhu and assistant nodal officer Irfan Mansouri's guidance, tribal youths dressed in traditional attire distributed pamphlets emphasising the importance of voting. Slogans such as 'conscious voter, architect of India's fate' adorned these materials. Tribal girls, dressed in traditional attire, played a crucial role in spreading awareness, urging every household to fulfill their voting responsibilities.

Organised under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) plan, similar activities are planned for all Bhagoria festivals in the area. Spearheaded by BRC Manoj Dubey, this campaign seeks to ignite a flame of civic engagement amongst the tribal populace, ensuring their voices are heard in shaping the nation's future.

Madhya Pradesh: Bhagoriya To Showcase Tribal Art, Culture

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Much anticipated tribal Bhagoriya Folk Utsav will be organised at Nepanagar stadium ground, Burhanpur, on March 24. Over 7,000 folk artists from Burhanpur and neighbouring districts and Maharashtra are expected to take part in the event.

Coordinator of the programme and member of the International Dance Council (CID), Mukesh Darbar said that the event would be organised under the aegis of the Nepanagar Jagruti Kala Kendra and District Archaeology, Tourism, and Culture Council.

This was aimed at preserving tribal folk culture, honour artists, and boosting tourism in the region. To spread awareness about the event, teams of artists have been dispatched to villages, inviting residents to participate in the grand event. Ravindra Gehlod, Sunil Alave, and other members of the organising committee extended invitations to artists.