MP: Liquor Mafia Attacks Police Team At Checkpoint In Petlawad, Sets Own Car On Fire | FP Photo

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Following the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Petlawad police administration has been put on high alert. Vehicles passing through the area are being subjected to thorough checks at various checkpoints.

On Sunday night, while the police were checking the vehicles, a Special Surveillance Team (SST) stationed at the Kasarbari police station on the Badnawar State Highway got the tip-off about illegal transportation of liquor in the area.

SST swung into action and attempted to intercept a vehicle. However, the liquor mafia launched a brazen attack on the team.

FP Photo

The accused not only vandalised the police vehicle, but to destroy the evidence and to mislead the investigation against them, they set their own vehicle ablaze. The incident prompts an immediate response from the police.

Following the attack, all police personnel in the area were put on high alert, and upon arriving at the scene, the assailants were identified.

FP Photo

6 accused held

Petlawad police station in-charge Pradeep Walter confirmed that six accused were involved in an attack, and they have been apprehended in connection with the incident. A case has been registered against them under various sections, including rioting, obstruction of government work, assault with weapons, attempted murder, and arson.

However, the prime suspect, Rishi Guru, remains at large, and as a result, the department has refrained from disclosing the identities of the six arrested accused.

Unfortunately, due to the sudden attack and other unlawful activities perpetrated by those involved in illegal businesses, head constable Rakesh Gehlot and agriculture extension officer Rakesh Ninama sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.