IIM Indore Manager Gets Nominated As Advisor Of Firojabad-Shikohabad Development Authority; Sustainable Urban Development To Get Boost | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Firojabad-Shikohabad Development Authority, Uttar Pradesh State has nominated public policy expert and IIM Indore's manager Naveen Krishna Rai as its advisor.

Firozabad-Shikohabad Development Authority moving forward with the motive of promoting sustainable urban development in its region, has issued a letter to Naveen Rai regarding his nomination as an advisor for a period of one year.

The letter quotes that the authority believes that Rai’s extensive experience of working with various government institutions in various states on training programs and consultancy projects will help the authority achieve its goal of promoting sustainable urban development in Firozabad.

As per the letter, the Vice-Chairman, Firozabad-Shikohabad Development Authority expects that Rai will provide his valuable insights and guidance to the authority. The VC believes that Rai’s expertise in training and public policy would be invaluable to the authority as it is working to promote sustainable urban development in Firozabad.

Naveen Rai is a well-known public policy expert who is a member of various state and district-level committees in different states where he provides consultancies related to the management domain. He is also a special invitee of the Udyog Bandhu and Vyapar Bandhu Committee of District Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Under this role, he is advising the industrialists and traders of Lucknow on new ways of doing business and he is sharing research-based strategies for doing business. Apart from providing management advice, Mr Rai also provides training to the officers of the Indian Revenue Service, state police service, administrative services and judicial service.