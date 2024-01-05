Republic Day 2024: Madhya Pradesh's Tableau Likely To Showcase Self-Reliant Women; Chhattisgarh Focuses On Primitive Parliament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rehearsals for the Republic Day parade in Delhi have started with great fervour, and tableaus of different states that will be displayed on the Kartavya Path have also been finalized. Among them are the tableaux of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as well. While the Madhya Pradesh tableau will be based on the theme of self-reliant women, Chhattisgarh’s tableau will focus on Bastar’s primitive people’s parliament (Aadim Jansansad).

Let’s get to know each tableaux one by one.

According to local reports, Madhya Pradesh's tableau will be the centre of special attention, showing the cultural splendour and development of Madhya Pradesh. This year, the theme of the Madhya Pradesh tableau is "The basic mantra of development: self-reliant women." The tableau focuses on the progressive women power of Madhya Pradesh, their achievements, and their economic self-reliance in every field. The tableau will also showcase the achievements of Millet Queen Lahari Bai, with dancers performing to the tunes of Malwi folk music.

Bastar's Aadim Jansansad

Samwad News Agency

On the other hand, the tableau of Chhattisgarh is based on the Government of India’s theme of 'India is the mother of democracy'. This tableau reflects the democratic consciousness and traditions present in the tribal society since ancient times, which are still alive and prevalent in the Bastar division of the state even after 75 years of independence. In this tableau, under the central theme "Primitive People's Parliament," the Muria court of Jagdalpur and its source, Limau-Raja, will be depicted.