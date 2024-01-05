 MP: Jitu Patwari Hints At Significant Changes In Congress To Prepare Party For Lok Sabha Elections (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Jitu Patwari Hints At Significant Changes In Congress To Prepare Party For Lok Sabha Elections (WATCH)

MP: Jitu Patwari Hints At Significant Changes In Congress To Prepare Party For Lok Sabha Elections (WATCH)

He assured that the Congress ideology would drive the party's strategy in competing with the BJP.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 02:31 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jitu Patwari, state Congress Committee President hinted at significant changes within the party while speaking to media in Jabalpur on Friday. He also gave a pep talk to the Congress workers to motivate them to give their best in the Lok Sabha elections.

Patwari, challenging Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, asserted, "We don't want to work with words but will show our intention with actions; we want to work with the pen.”

Asserting that the party's foundation lies among the workers, Patwari indicated a shift towards a more worker-centric approach in Congress committee operations. He assured that the Congress ideology would drive the party's strategy in competing with the BJP.

Read Also
Bhopal: DME Withdraws Order Posting Dr Aruna Kumar At GMC Within 24 Hours As Junior Docs Threaten To...
article-image

He said, “Let the workers understand that the Pradesh President is no different, but one of you. Now, the Congress Committee will be led by the leadership of the workers. It's not me alone, but 'us' who will confront the BJP with our ideology."

“BJP government has failed to fulfill promises made to the public, pointing out the lack of commitment in executing announcements," he added.

The party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, with a crucial meeting scheduled in Bhopal on January 6, 7, and 8. The Congress has initiated preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with appointments anticipated in the next two to three days. A major movement is expected in both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections within the next two and a half weeks, promising organizational changes post the meetings.

Read Also
10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh For Orgasmic Winter Views
article-image

While January is crucial for the Congress, Patwari predicts that the opposition will play its role more effectively from February onwards. In his statement, he emphasized the need for the Chief Minister to take action based on dialogue rather than issuing orders.

As part of their campaign, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress plans to traverse nine districts in the state, covering 23 Vidhan Sabha constituencies and 5 Lok Sabha areas. The journey aims to connect with the masses and party workers, in interactions with Rahul Gandhi.

Read Also
Constables Deputed In Bhopal, Indore Commissionerate Relieved
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: Woman Beaten With Iron Chains By Tantrik As 'Cure' For Infertility, Dies

MP Shocker: Woman Beaten With Iron Chains By Tantrik As 'Cure' For Infertility, Dies

MP: Jitu Patwari Hints At Significant Changes In Congress To Prepare Party For Lok Sabha Elections...

MP: Jitu Patwari Hints At Significant Changes In Congress To Prepare Party For Lok Sabha Elections...

MP: Man Serves Sedative-Laced Drink To Fiancé, Rapes Her; Later Refuses To Marry In Gwalior

MP: Man Serves Sedative-Laced Drink To Fiancé, Rapes Her; Later Refuses To Marry In Gwalior

10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh For Orgasmic Winter Views

10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh For Orgasmic Winter Views

Bhopal: DME Withdraws Order Posting Dr Aruna Kumar At GMC Within 24 Hours As Junior Docs Threaten To...

Bhopal: DME Withdraws Order Posting Dr Aruna Kumar At GMC Within 24 Hours As Junior Docs Threaten To...