 Bhopal: DME Withdraws Order Posting Dr Aruna Kumar At GMC Within 24 Hours As Junior Docs Threaten To Boycott Emergency Services
Bhopal: DME Withdraws Order Posting Dr Aruna Kumar At GMC Within 24 Hours As Junior Docs Threaten To Boycott Emergency Services

Dr Kumar was removed after suicide of PG medical student last year.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has withdrawn its order to post Dr. Aruna Kumar back at Gandhi Medical College within 24 hours on Friday.

Shortly after the medical education department had ordered Dr. Kumar's return as Head of Department (Obstetrics & Gynecology) to the GMC on Thursday, the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) had threatened to boycott emergency services.

JUDA had protested her return to the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB-GYN) GMC and threaded to boycott emergency services. Dr. Kumar was removed from GMC on August 23, 2023, nearly a month after a PG medical student ended her life, citing "toxic work culture" in her suicide note.

Last year, on July 31, a third-year PG student at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Dr. Saraswati Bala, consumed sedatives, took anesthesia injections, and killed herself. Koh-e-Fiza police had recovered a note left on her smartphone’s ‘Notes’ app that alleged ‘toxic culture’ at GMC forced her to take the extreme step. Family members had told the police, accusing the GMC administration of abetting her suicide.

JUDA had launched a long protest demanding the removal of Dr. Aruna Kumar. from the Gandhi Medical College.

MP Shocker: Woman Beaten With Iron Chains By Tantrik As 'Cure' For Infertility, Dies

MP: Jitu Patwari Hints At Significant Changes In Congress To Prepare Party For Lok Sabha Elections...

MP: Man Serves Sedative-Laced Drink To Fiancé, Rapes Her; Later Refuses To Marry In Gwalior

10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh For Orgasmic Winter Views

Bhopal: DME Withdraws Order Posting Dr Aruna Kumar At GMC Within 24 Hours As Junior Docs Threaten To...

