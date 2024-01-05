MP: CBI Submits Probe Report Of Nursing Colleges In HC

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday presented the investigation report of 254 nursing colleges that run under Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University in the High Court’s principal bench Jabalpur. The High Court had handed over the investigation into irregularities committed in nursing colleges to CBI on April 28 last year.

On behalf of CBI, the double bench of the High Court was told that the investigation of 50 colleges is still pending. The Supreme Court has ordered a stay on investigation of 50 colleges.

The CBI requested to provide one month's time to investigate the remaining colleges. The double bench of High Court Justice Ravi Vijay Kumar Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra has given 15 days time to investigate.

In the petition filed by Law Students’ Association, the running of the nursing college was challenged in a fraudulent manner. It has been said in the petition that in the 2020-21 academic session, 55 nursing colleges were recognised in tribal-dominated areas of the state. In reality, these colleges are operating only on paper. Most of the colleges do not even have a building at their designated site. Some colleges are operating in just four to five rooms. Such colleges do not have other necessary infrastructure including laboratory. The college is being run without any hostel.

During the hearing, the High Court was told that the same person is the principal of several nursing colleges and the faculty is also working in different colleges. The distance of colleges in which they are working is hundreds of kilometres apart. The issue of migration and duplicate faculty was also raised by the petitioner.