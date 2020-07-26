IIM-Indore, IIM-Bangalore joint women startup prog focuses on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

Indore: IIM Indore is partnering with NSRCEL of IIM Bangalore to offer incubation to women entrepreneurs. This is the third cohort of the Women Startup Programme and those interested can apply online.

“The programme aims to support ambitious and innovative women entrepreneurs by enabling them to transform their ideas into a business venture through a programme that and enhances their entrepreneurial and managerial skills,” said IIM Indore media coordinator Ananya Mishra.

The programme focuses on the vision of Government of India on “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and “Vocal for Local”.

“Due to the current Covid-19 situation, the programme is organized in a virtual mode which would use multi-lingual content to reach urban and rural women entrepreneurs. It is expected that this will make learning accessible to women entrepreneurs from tier-2 and tier-3 cities across the country,” Ananya said

Early-stage startups (not more than 12 months old) will be shortlisted for the first phase of the programme, which is a five-week training through Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) to be offered on the Swayam platform.