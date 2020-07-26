IIM-Indore, IIM-Bangalore joint women startup prog focuses on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

Indore: IIM Indore is partnering with NSRCEL of IIM Bangalore to offer incubation to women entrepreneurs. This is the third cohort of the Women Startup Programme and those interested can apply online.
“The programme aims to support ambitious and innovative women entrepreneurs by enabling them to transform their ideas into a business venture through a programme that and enhances their entrepreneurial and managerial skills,” said IIM Indore media coordinator Ananya Mishra.
The programme focuses on the vision of Government of India on “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and “Vocal for Local”.
“Due to the current Covid-19 situation, the programme is organized in a virtual mode which would use multi-lingual content to reach urban and rural women entrepreneurs. It is expected that this will make learning accessible to women entrepreneurs from tier-2 and tier-3 cities across the country,” Ananya said
Early-stage startups (not more than 12 months old) will be shortlisted for the first phase of the programme, which is a five-week training through Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) to be offered on the Swayam platform.
The second and third phase of the programme will have the selected entrepreneurs undergo a two-month virtual launchpad programme followed by a six-month incubation programme designed by NSRCEL and its partner institutes.
The selected women entrepreneurs will be required to present their product/prototype and pitch to a screening committee.
On successful completion of the programme, the women entrepreneurs will become part of the NSRCEL ecosystem and will have access to legal & compliance support extended to all NSRCEL alumni.
They can also connect to fellow entrepreneurs, industry experts and academicians in the ecosystem. The performance and progress of the ventures will be monitored and tracked on a quarterly basis for a year by NSRCEL and its partner institutes. The selected women entrepreneurs will also be provided opportunities to pitch to investors.
With the endorsement by the Department of Science & Technology, Govt of India, NSRCEL works in partnership with the IIMN Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development (InFED), IIM Vizag, IIM Jammu, Mizoram University Incubation Centre (MZU Incubation Centre), IIM Indore, IIT Guwahati - Technology Incubation Centre (IITG-TIC), and Kerala Startup Mission(KSUM) to deliver this programme.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)