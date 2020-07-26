Indore: Organ donation, transplant hit hard amid corona outbreak

Life-saving organ transplant procedures have come to a standstill in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh with not a single donation taking place since March 24 when the first set of COVID-19 cases were detected here, a senior health official said on Sunday.

No organ donation has taken place in the district since March 24, though a liver transplant from a living donor took place in a private hospital here on July 17, said Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dean Jyoti Bindal.