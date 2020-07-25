Indore: Corona patients create ruckus after getting messages of negative report

Indore: Chaos prevailed among Covid-19 patients on Saturday after receiving messages that their sample report has returned negative. Health officials too were caught off guard with these messages.
After receiving these messages, many patients even resorted to ruckus alleging that despite being corona negative they were being unnecessarily admitted to hospital. They also accused administration of high-handedness and laxity.
Similar situation prevailed in IIT-Indore campus where infected students too received such messages and lodged a complaint with health officers on the campus.
Neeta Mehra was admitted to Sewakunj Hospital on July 14 after her reports returned positive. “On Saturday morning, I received a message stating that my sample report tested on July 14 had in fact returned negative. It claimed that my second test conducted on July 22 too was negative. Despite all this officials had unnecessarily kept me in the hospital,” she said in a video that went viral on social media.
Another woman patient too claimed the same. Sources said that a few IIT-Indore students also lodged same complaint with the medical officer in the campus.
Contacted, Director of Central Lab Dr Vinita Kothari blamed technical glitch in government messaging system for the situation.
“Many patients, who are actually corona positive, have received messages stating that their test has returned negative. These messages created confusion among patients who received these messages. The glitch needs to be rectified at the earliest,” she said.
Nodal officer of Covid-19 in Indore Dr Amit Malakar said that they have been working to rectify the technical glitch and started sending news messages to patients.
“Issue will be resolved soon as we have started sending new messages to the patients,” he added.
Superintendent of Cancer Hospital tests positive
Superintendent of Government Cancer Hospital too tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. He had worked till July 23 and since then has been in self-isolation. A chaos like prevailed among hospital staff after which MGM Medical College administration decided to conduct test of all staff in Cancer Hospital.