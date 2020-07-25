Indore: Corona patients create ruckus after getting messages of negative report

Indore: Chaos prevailed among Covid-19 patients on Saturday after receiving messages that their sample report has returned negative. Health officials too were caught off guard with these messages.

After receiving these messages, many patients even resorted to ruckus alleging that despite being corona negative they were being unnecessarily admitted to hospital. They also accused administration of high-handedness and laxity.

Similar situation prevailed in IIT-Indore campus where infected students too received such messages and lodged a complaint with health officers on the campus.

Neeta Mehra was admitted to Sewakunj Hospital on July 14 after her reports returned positive. “On Saturday morning, I received a message stating that my sample report tested on July 14 had in fact returned negative. It claimed that my second test conducted on July 22 too was negative. Despite all this officials had unnecessarily kept me in the hospital,” she said in a video that went viral on social media.

Another woman patient too claimed the same. Sources said that a few IIT-Indore students also lodged same complaint with the medical officer in the campus.