Madhya Pradesh: Digvijay Singh takes a dig at CM, says 'You didn't keep social distancing; cops filed FIR against me. Will they book you too?'

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has been found to be Corona positive. He is the first Chief Minister of the country who has been infected by the virus. Twitter flooded with messages wishing him to get well soon. Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh also tweeted his wishes for the CM. The senior Congress leader took a dig at the CM citing that the Bhopal police had registered an FIR on him for violation lockdown norms, but will they book the CM too? Taking to the microblogging site, Digvijaya said, "Sad to hear that you were found to be corona infectious. May God heal you soon. You had to take care of social distancing which you did not keep. Bhopal police had registered an FIR on me, will they book you too? Take care. "

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is also being criticized on Twitter for flouting and negligence of corona rules. A user wrote that he violated all the rules and guidelines. That's why he reported corona positive.