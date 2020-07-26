Madhya Pradesh: After Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests corona positive, leaders who met him recently go into quarantine mode

A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he has tested coronavirus positive, some state ministers and BJP leaders who recently met him have quarantined themselves at their homes and are undergoing tests for the disease.

On Saturday, Chouhan, 61, said on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus and appealed to all colleagues who come in contact with him to get tested for the disease.

He was admitted to a COVID-19 designated private hospital in Bhopal, a BJP leader later said.

Chouhan had chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He also had one-on-one meetings with23 ministers in Bhopal on Wednesday and Thursday, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said.