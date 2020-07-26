Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says he is doing fine, watches Mann ki Baat from COVID-19 dedicated hospital

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan urged people to inform health officials if they develop any symptoms of coronavirus.

"Friends, I'm fine. The dedication of #CoronaWarriors is commendable. I salute all the Corona warriors of the state serving the #COVID-19 victims by risking their lives selflessly," Chouhan said in a tweet (translated from Hindi).

In a subsequent tweet, he said, "Instead of being afraid of #COVID-19, we should fight it with full confidence. Keeping two yards distance, washing hands and wearing masks are the biggest weapons to save yourself from coronavirus. I appeal to all the people to use these weapons for yourself and your loved ones."