Madhya Pradesh: Many politicians, officials were in touch with Corona positive CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The report that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested corona positive has caused a stir in political circles and has left his supporters worried.

Chouhan is country’s first chief minister to have contracted the infection. After Chouhan has tested positive, the health department has begun to collect information about those who were in contact with him.

All ministers were with him at a cabinet meeting three days ago. Besides, former legislator Narayan Patel was given BJP membership at the party office.

State BJP president VD Sharma and other leaders were present at the function. Chouhan also met more than two dozen party legislators in past three days.