Madhya Pradesh: Many politicians, officials were in touch with Corona positive CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The report that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested corona positive has caused a stir in political circles and has left his supporters worried.
Chouhan is country’s first chief minister to have contracted the infection. After Chouhan has tested positive, the health department has begun to collect information about those who were in contact with him.
All ministers were with him at a cabinet meeting three days ago. Besides, former legislator Narayan Patel was given BJP membership at the party office.
State BJP president VD Sharma and other leaders were present at the function. Chouhan also met more than two dozen party legislators in past three days.
Those who came in contact with the chief minister during the past three days are worried. Many of them have their swab samples tested. On the other hand, some others will undergo corona test after five days of coming in contact with Chouhan.
Once Chouhan tweeted about his illness, people belonging to different communities and political parties wished him speedy recovery.
Many leaders infected
Many politicians in MP have been infected with coronavirus. Co-operatives minister Arvind Bhadauria, Omprakash Saklecha, MLA Neena Verma, Kunal Choudhary and Divyaraj Singh were infected. The virus also hit Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Government activities in limbo
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s illness may bring government activities to a standstill. Besides many IAS officers posted at Mantralay, the officials of Chief Minister’s Office have gone into quarantine. The 10-day lockdown has also begun in Bhopal. The government offices were told to call 330% of their employees to handle the daily work, so there may not be any work in government offices for a few days.
