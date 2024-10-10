IIM Indore Hosts International Partners’ Day - ‘SETU: Bridging Academic Excellence’ To Celebrate International Partnerships

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore hosted its inaugural International Partners’ Day—SETU: Bridging Academic Excellence—on October 9, bringing together academicians and thought leaders from seven countries. The event provided a platform to enhance institutional alliances, discuss the future of global education, and co-create frameworks to foster innovation and thought leadership.

In his address, Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, emphasized the importance of international collaborations in advancing academic excellence. He highlighted SETU, a term that symbolizes the Institute’s efforts to build strong connections with 58 institutions across 23 countries. Prof. Rai shared IIM Indore’s initiatives aimed at solving urban and rural challenges, tackling inequality, mitigating environmental issues, and promoting entrepreneurship, with a focus on creating leaders capable of addressing these critical issues.

The day featured panel discussions and presentations that showcased IIM Indore’s distinctive programs in executive education, sustainable development, and rural engagement. Discussions revolved around the future of internationalization in academia, exploring curriculum internationalization, global research ecosystems, and digital integration in education. The event’s focus was on creating sustainable partnerships based on trust and shared values.

Highlights included a presentation on Executive Education, emphasizing IIM Indore’s approach to equipping professionals for global business challenges. With over 20,000 professionals trained, the Institute’s programs cater to diverse needs, emphasizing leadership, strategic management, and technology. The ANVESHAN Centre of Excellence on Waste Management was also featured, showcasing its role in bridging theory and practice through interdisciplinary research in waste management and hygiene. Other key programs presented were the Himalayan Outbound Programme (HOP), integrating leadership development in the Himalayas, and the Rural Engagement Programme (REP), which fosters entrepreneurial talent in rural regions through immersive fieldwork.

The event concluded with cultural exchanges, celebrating the diversity of participating institutions. Delegates experienced India's cultural heritage through a yoga session, a visit to the historic town of Maheshwar, and the Dhunuchi Pooja during Navratri celebrations at the IIM Indore campus.

IIM Indore’s SETU initiative reaffirmed its commitment to global partnerships that transcend geographical boundaries, fostering shared success and impactful educational goals. The event not only emphasized academic discourse but also celebrated global unity and cultural exchange, setting a new benchmark in international academic engagement.