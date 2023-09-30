 Indore: Sampada Portal Integrated With Revenue Case Management System
Get App


Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From now on, the process of mutation of properties would start along with the sale\purchase of properties as the Sampada portal has been integrated with the Revenue Case Management System.

This would prove to be a boon for the common people as earlier they had to apply separately for mutation.

Now, as soon as the registration is done on the Sampada Portal, the transfer of name is automatically registered on the Revenue Case Management Portal and the date of appearance is also fixed. This will bring the transparency in the system particularly for the cases related to mutation of the property.



