Indore: Race For PhD Berth Slows Down

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In what has come as a surprise to many, the race for securing a seat in PhD courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has slowed down.

September 30 (Saturday) is the last date for registering for the doctoral entrance test but so far a mere 1,300 candidates have applied against 450 seats for PhD programmes in 38 disciplines.

As the number of candidates is quite small, the university is likely to extend the date for registration.

A meeting of the DET committee and department heads has been convened on Saturday, in which the date of application can be extended.

Last year, more than 6,257 candidates against 1,215 seats had applied for DET. The competition was five against one seat. But this year, it is below three candidates against one seat.

Meanwhile, MPOnline will decide on the online examination centres for DET by next week.

The process of registration in DET has started from September 4. In 20 days, more than 1,300 candidates from different cities across the country have applied. The registration link will remain open till September 30 midnight.

After that, candidates are going to get three days to make amendments to the application forms. MPOnline, which has contract for DET-2023, will release the roll numbers of the candidates after October 15. According to university officials, the MPOnline will set up centres for the entrance exams. All centres are to be made at Indore.

As the university does not have an adequate number of advanced computers, MPOnline is going to make centres in colleges and schools too.

DET co-coordinator Dr Ashesh Tiwari said that there is no plan as of now to extend the date of registration. “A meeting has been convened on Saturday. We will discuss DET-related matters in that,” he added.