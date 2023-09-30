Indore: Rajkumar Mill's Fun House Tableau Gets First Prize

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajkumar Mill’s tableau was adjudged as the best among tableaux taken out on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, which marks culmination of the 10-day Ganesh Utsav.

A jury constituted by district administration unanimously placed Rajkumar Mill’s “Children Fun House” tableau as the best. Besides, Chandrapal Singh Ustad Vyayamshala and Chogalal Ustad Vyayamshala stood first among the akhadas taken out during the annual Anant Chaturdashi procession ceremony held in the city on Thursday.

This event, marked by fervent devotion and active public participation, continued throughout the night with splendid tableaux and impressive performances by the akhadas, captivating thousands of spectators.

Notably, only mill-related tableaux were considered for awards, continuing the tradition from previous years.

Collector Ilayaraja T expressed gratitude to the citizens, officials, tableau organisers, akhada members, and media personnel for the successful execution of the ceremony.

Tableau awards

First Prize - Rajkumar Mill (Children's Fun House),

Second Prize - Malwa Mill (Kalia Mardan) and Swadeshi Mill (Sita Haran),

Third Prize - Hukumchand Mill (Vaman Avatar)

Special Awards - Kalyan Mill (Ramayana Prasang) and Hope Mill (Chandrayaan)

Gatkapari category

First – Chogalal Ustad Vyayashala

Second – Ramnathguru Vyayashala

Third - Public Ahirwar Chaitanya Vyayashala

Special - Brajlal Guru Vyayashala Jinsi

One Hand Pata and Banethi Square

First – Chandrapal Singh Ustad Vyayamshala

Second - Ghazi Guru Vyayamshala

Third – Binda Guru Vyayamshala

Special – Babusingh Ustad Vyayamshala Nadia Nagar

Children's category

First – PrateekHardia (Devidin Guru Vyayamshala)

Second - Tanmay Rajput (LodhiPanchVyayamshala) and PriyanshBelia (MahabaleshwarVyayamshala)

Third – LachhuPanwar (Mohan Singh Ustad Gymnasium)

Special - HindraajRajoria (Mahavir Gymnasium)

Girls category

First – Pratistha Hardiya (Eklavya Vyayamshala)

Second – Meena Yadav and Jiya Yadav (Damru Ustad Vyayamshala)

Third – Sneha Bourasi and Saloni (Panchmukhi Guru Vyayamshala)

Special – Antara Paliwal and Nayanshree (Veer Balwant Guru Vyayamashala)

Boys and Girls Special – Sumit Yadav and Vaishali Yadav (Sant Gadge Vyayamshala)

