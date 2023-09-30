 Indore: CM To Inaugurate IDA’s Swimming Pool Today
Staff Reporter
Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority’s international-level swimming pool will be inaugurated on Saturday by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

It has a 10-lane main swimming pool, diving pool, splash pool, racing pool, diving board, office, toilet block, changing room, shower room, sauna bath, sitting arrangements for 1,200 spectators, cafeteria, filtration plant, and others.

The premise of the swimming pool has a capacity of parking 350 two-wheelers in its basement. Apart from the basement parking an additional capacity of 1,000 vehicles has been built. A modern gym with all the facilities has also been constructed.

Senior IDA officials said M/S Deva Swimming Institute of Gurugram has been approved for operation, maintenance, and management of the international swimming pool.

