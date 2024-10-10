 Madhya Pardesh's First Health ATM Setup At Sanjeevani Clinic In Indore
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 08:46 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant step towards enhancing public healthcare services, the first “Health ATM Machine” in the state was inaugurated at the newly constructed Sanjeevani Clinic at Kulkarni Nagar in the city. The event was attended by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Ramesh Mendola, with Mayor-in-Council member Jeetu Yadav sharing the news of the milestone feat.

The machine, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, allows citizens to access over “60 different health tests”, providing quicker and more efficient health services. Mayor Bhargav emphasised the importance of this development, noting that the new machine would allow for immediate testing of key health indicators like blood pressure, blood sugar, haemoglobin, cholesterol, oxygen levels, ECG, weight, height, and more.

