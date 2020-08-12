IIM Indore fails to “fully meet” 25% seat hike order for PGP course

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore could not fully meet the Central government’s order pertaining to increase in seats by 25 per cent for grant of 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker section (EWS).

In last two years granted by the government, the institute could hike only eight per cent seats, all thanks to infrastructure issues.

Last year, the elite b-school had hiked eight per cent seats in Post Graduate Programme (PGP) stating that the remaining 17 per cent seats will be increased before commencement of session 2020-21. But it failed to translate the announcement into action.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai said: “In PGP course, we could increase seats by 8 per cent only because we don't have sufficient classrooms and hostels."