IIM Indore fails to “fully meet” 25% seat hike order for PGP course

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore could not fully meet the Central government’s order pertaining to increase in seats by 25 per cent for grant of 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker section (EWS).
In last two years granted by the government, the institute could hike only eight per cent seats, all thanks to infrastructure issues.
Last year, the elite b-school had hiked eight per cent seats in Post Graduate Programme (PGP) stating that the remaining 17 per cent seats will be increased before commencement of session 2020-21. But it failed to translate the announcement into action.
IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai said: “In PGP course, we could increase seats by 8 per cent only because we don't have sufficient classrooms and hostels."
The batch size of IIM Indore was 450 before eight per cent seats were increased last year. The hike led to accommodation problems on the campus as courses run by the IIMs are residential programmes.
IIM Indore had planned to build hostels before start of session 2020-21 so that the remaining 17 per cent seats could be hiked but its efforts went in vain.
However, the institute increased 25 per cent seats in five-year Integrated Programme in Management and in PGP (Human Resource Management) course.
New PGP batch classes start
IIM Indore commenced classes for new batch of PGP in online mode on Tuesday. Due to Covid-19 crisis, the institute did not call newly inducted students to the campus. It told students that they would have to take classes in online mode till situation improves. Old batch students’ classes started on July 27.
