Indore: IIM CAT-2020 registrations begins, exam on November 29; Check details on iimcat.ac.in

Indore: The registrations for common admission test (CAT), a gateway to 20 IIMs and nearly 120 non-IIM institutions, began online on Wednesday.

The registration window will remain open till September 16. The exam will be conducted in test centres spread across more than 150 cities on November 29.

IIM Indore will conduct CAT 2020 as a computer based test. As per the revised pattern, CAT 2020 will have 100 questions divided into 3 sections – VARC, DILR and Quant. Each section is timed with the individual time limit of 1 hour.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses.

However, given the Covid-19 situation, the test date may change also.

The IIM Indore, which has been entrusted the responsibility of conduct of CAT-2020, in a disclaimer said that the CAT-2020 is to be conducted taking into account the Covid-19 crisis.

“The information provided on the CAT 2020 website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central, and State governments, and CAT Group. Candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT website for further information,” he said.