Indore: IIM provides a 31-hour window of modification in IPM aptitude test application form

Indore: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has provided a 31-hour window for modification in application forms filled online for aptitude test of five-year Integrated Programme in Management.

The test is due on September 7.

“In view of the time gap between the earlier plan and current date of IPM aptitude test, there will be a limited time window (10:00 am on Thursday, August 06, 2020, to 5:00 pm on Friday, August 07, 2020) during which the applicants can modify six fields,” said Ananya Mishra, media coordinator of IIM Indore.

The fields are Candidate’s Photo, Candidate’s Signature, Alternate Mobile Number, Alternate Email Address, Exam Centre City Preferences, and Interview City Preferences.

The institute stated that no other details mentioned in IPMAT-2020 Application Form will be available for modification.

“This edit option is optional and not mandatory. Candidates will be allowed to edit the above-mentioned fields only once, and once the form is edited and submitted no further changes will be allowed,” Ananya said.

IPM aptitude test date changed twice in last four months. Initially, the exam was scheduled on April 30 but due to the coronavirus outbreak the institute had postponed the exam and rescheduled it on July 25.

As coronavirus continues to play havoc, the institute had again deferred the exam and re-fixed it on September 7.

Given the coronavirus situation and predictions about the peak in first week of September, it, however, looks unlikely that the institute will be able to hold the exam on September 7.

The IPM aptitude test is a national level exam held every year in more than 25 cities including Indore, Delhi, Mumbai etc.

Launched by IIM Indore in 2011, the IPM is one of the most sought after courses in the country. The programme has been accredited by the Association of MBAs, AMBA London. It is a creative programme meant for young students with managerial and leadership aspirations. Through the IPM, IIM Indore seeks to attract young students, and mould them as outstanding leaders through world-class education.