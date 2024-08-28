Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has taken a potshot at Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee over ongoing unrest and protest in Kolkata saying that "if there is any dictator after Hitler in today's time, it is Mamata ji."

"There is a nexus between the police, anti-social elements and politicians. You must have seen that the rapist went on a motorcycle in a police car and he himself is a member of the social police there. Now tell me, if the person working in the police is a rapist, then how will the women be safe? It is a matter of great shame that in that state where there is a woman Chief Minister, women are not safe," Vijayvargiya told reporters after visiting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Smruti Mandir here.

He further said, "Chief Minister, there is with the criminals, then does such a Chief Minister have any right to remain in the chair? If there is any dictator after Hitler in today's time, then it is Mamata ji, I think so. Because there is no democracy there, (West Bengal) only whatever Mamata Banrejee says is correct. 'na khata, na bahi, jo Mamata ji kahe vahi sahi'. (Only Mamata Banrejee is correct)." Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a '12-hour Bengal Bandh' on Wednesday, August 28 in protest against police crackdown on peaceful protest during 'Nabanna Abhijan' - march to state secretariat on Tuesday.

The rally termed 'Nabanna Abhiyan' started from the College Square in the capital of West Bengal, amid heightened security around the West Bengal state secretariat with protestors gathering at the Santragachi area in Howrah.

Later, the police hosed protestors with water cannons as they climbed atop police barricades, clashed with police personnel and broke the barricades at Santragachi in Howrah during the protest march. Protestors also dragged away police barricades and police resorted to opening lathi-charge and lobbying tear gas shells to disperse them.

This follows the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital premises, which sparked nationwide outrage and since then several protests have been staged demanding justice for the victim. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall on August 9.