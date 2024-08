Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express Among 16 Trains To Be Cancelled From Sept 5; Check FULL LIST

Indore: Extra General Coaches To Be Installed In 26 City-Bound Trains | Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 16 trains passing through Bhopal Division will be cancelled and 23 will be diverted due to pre-non and non-interlocking work ongoing at Palwal Railway Station of Northern Railways.

The non-interlocking work aims to improve rail connectivity between Palwal and New Prithla (DFCC) yard in Haryana, impacting the operation of the trains passing through Bhopal Division.

These trains will remain impacted between September 5 to September 3.

Temporary time change:

20172 Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express will depart from its originating station at 15.40 hrs instead of its scheduled time of 14.40 hrs from August 29 to September 05 and will depart at 16.40 hrs from September 06 to September 15.

Trains to be cancelled:-

1. 12155 Rani Kamlapati-Nizamuddin Bhopal Express will remain cancelled from its originating station from September 05 to September 16.

2. 12156 Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati Bhopal Express will remain cancelled from its originating station from September 06 to September 17.

3. 20171 Rani Kamlapati-Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express will remain cancelled from its originating station on September 17.

4. 20172 Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express will remain cancelled from its originating station on September 17.

5. 11057 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express will remain cancelled from its originating station from September 03 to September 15.

6. 11058 Amritsar-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express will remain cancelled from its originating station from September 06 to September 18.

7. 12405 Bhusaval-Nizamuddin Gondwana Express will remain cancelled from its originating station on September 08, September 10, September 15, and September 17.

8. 12406 Nizamuddin-Bhusaval Gondwana Express will remain cancelled from its originating station on September 06, September 08, September 13, and September 15.

9. 12919 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Malwa Express will remain cancelled from its originating station from September 04 to September 16.

10. 12920 Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Malwa Express will remain cancelled from its originating station from September 06 to September 18.

11. 14623 Seoni-Ferozepur Cantonment Patalkot Express will remain cancelled from its originating station from September 05 to September 18.

12. 14624 Ferozepur Cantonment-Seoni Patalkot Express will remain cancelled from its originating station from September 04 to September 17.

13. 19325 Indore-Amritsar Express will remain cancelled from its originating station on September 06, September 10 and September 13.

14. 19326 Amritsar-Indore Express will remain cancelled from its originating station on September 08, September 12 and September 15.

15. 22125 Nagpur-Amritsar Express will remain cancelled from its originating station on September07 and September 14.

16. 22126 Amritsar-Nagpur Express will remain cancelled from its originating station on September 09 and September 16.

Short terminated/short originated trains:

1. 12192 Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Shridham Superfast Express will be short terminated at Agra Cantt station from September 05 to September 16.

2. 12191 Nizamuddin-Jabalpur Shridham Superfast Express will originate from Agra Cantt station from September 06 to September 17.

Diverted trains:-

1. 12191 Nizamuddin-Jabalpur Shridham Superfast Express will run via the diverted route from its originating station to Ghaziabad-Mathura-Agra Cantt from August 29 to September 05.

2. 12137 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Firozpur Punjab Mail will leave its originating station on September 05 to September 16 via the diverted route via Mathura-Alwar-Rewari-Asthal Bohar and reach its destination.

3. 12138 Firozpur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Punjab Mail will leave its originating station on September 05 to September 16 via the diverted route via Asthal Bohar-Rewari-Alwar-Mathura and reach its destination.

4. 12617 Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express will leave its originating station on September 15 via the diverted route via Agra Cantt-Mathura-Ghaziabad and reach its destination.

5. 12618 Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Lakshadweep Express will run from its originating station on September 06 to September 17 via diverted route via Ghaziabad-Mathura-Agra Cantt.

6. 12621 MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express will run from its originating station on September 04 to September 15 via diverted route via Agra Cantt-Mathura-Ghaziabad.

7. 12625 Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Kerala Express will run from its originating station on September 15 via diverted route via Agra Cantt-Mathura-Ghaziabad.

8. 12647 Coimbatore Junction-Nizamuddin Kongu Express will depart from its originating station on September 08 and September 15 via the diverted route via Agra Cantt-Mathura-Ghaziabad-New Delhi.

9. 12688 Chandigarh-Madurai Junction Express will depart from its originating station on August 30, September 02, September 06, September 09, September 13 and September 16 via the diverted route via Meerut City-Khurja Junction-Mathura-Agra Cantt.

10. 12779 Vasco da Gama-Nizamuddin Goa Express will run from its originating station on September 04 to September 15 via the diverted route via Agra Cantt-Mathura-Ghaziabad to its destination.

11. 12780 Nizamuddin-Vasco da Gama Goa Express will run from its originating station on September 06 to September 17 via the diverted route via Ghaziabad-Mathura-Agra Cantt to its destination.

12.14310 Yoga Nagari Rishikesh-Lakshmi Bai Nagar Ujjaini Express will go to its destination from its originating station on September 03, September 04, September 10, September 11 and September 17 via the changed route via Meerut City-Khurja Junction-Mathura-Agra Cantt.

13. 14318 Yoga Nagari Rishikesh-Laxmi Bai Nagar Express will go to its destination via Meerut City-Khurja Junction-Mathura-Agra Cantt from its originating station on August 30, August 31, September 06, September 07, September 13 and September 14 via the diverted route.

14. 16031 MGR Chennai Central-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman Express will go to its destination via Mathura-Alwar-Rewari-Asthal Bohar from its originating station on Spetember 05, September 08, September 11, September 12 and September 15 via the diverted route.

15. 16032 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-MGR Chennai Central Andaman Express will depart from its originating station on August 30, August 31, September 03, September 06, September 07, September 10, September 13 and September 14 via the diverted route via Rohtak-Asthal Bohar-Rewari-Alwar-Mathura.

16. 16317 Kanyakumari-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Himsagar Express will depart from its originating station on September 06 and September 13 via the diverted route via Mathura-Alwar-Rewari-Asthal Bohar.

17. 16318 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kanyakumari Himsagar Express will leave its originating station on September 02, September 09 and September 16 via the changed route via Rohtak-Asthal Bohar-Rewari-Alwar-Mathura and reach its destination.

18. 16787 Tirunelveli-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express will leave its originating station on September 09 via the changed route via Mathura-Alwar-Rewari-Asthal Bohar and reach its destination.

19. 16788 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Tirunelveli Express will go to its destination from its originating station on August 29, September 05 and September 12 via the changed route via Rohtak-Asthal Bohar-Rewari-Alwar-Mathura.

20. 18237 Korba-Amritsar Chhattisgarh Express will go to its destination from its originating station on September 05 to September 16 via the changed route via Agra Cantt-Mathura-Khurja Junction-Meerut City.

21. 18238 Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express will go to its destination from its originating station on September 05 to September 16 via the changed route via Meerut City-Khurja Junction-Mathura-Agra Cantt.

22. 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express will run from its originating station on September 04 to September 15 via the diverted route via Agra Cantt-Mathura-Ghaziabad.

23. 20806 New Delhi-Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh Express will run from its originating station on September 06 to September 17 via the diverted route via Ghaziabad-Mathura-Agra Cantt.