MP August 27 Weather Update: No Heavy Rain For Next Two Days; State Achieves 88% Rain Quota

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the past three days, a strong rain system has been active across state. However, it has now weakened slightly, leading to no alerts for heavy rain in the next two days.

As of Tuesday morning, sunshine was seen in Bhopal and some other districts. A strong rain system is expected to develop again on August 29-30, bringing heavy rain at the start of September. So far, the monsoon season has already surpassed its usual quota, with 88% of the season's rain (33 inches) already recorded.

On Monday, moisture from the Bay of Bengal brought rainfall to the district for the fourth consecutive day, keeping the day temperature at a cool 25 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal. The difference between the day and night temperatures was only two degrees Celsius. Residents woke up to a chilly and overcast morning, with intermittent rain continuing throughout the day in various parts of the city. The city recorded 8.4 mm of rainfall, bringing the season's total to 718.5 mm (28.28 inches).

The meteorological department attributed the overcast conditions to a cyclonic deep depression over East Rajasthan and adjacent West Madhya Pradesh. The Monsoon trough at mean sea level currently extends through Barmer, the center of the deep depression over Southeast Rajasthan, Ratlam, Mandla, Pendra Road, a well-marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal & adjacent Jharkhand, and then southeastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal.

Weather Scientist Explains...

Senior meteorologist explained, "The heavy rainfall across the state was due to a combination of factors including the monsoon trough, deep low-pressure area, cyclonic circulation, and western disturbances. While several districts experienced heavy rain on Monday, monsoon activity will decrease starting Tuesday. On August 27 and 28, many districts will see sunny weather."

Meanwhile, in Alirajpur, District Collector Dr. Abhay Arvind Bedekar declared a holiday for schools from nursery to 8th grade due to the rain. He issued the order on Monday evening.