Indore: Civil Surgeon ‘Realises’ Age Is A Bar After Reporting Subordinate, Faces Retirement Review Himself

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an interesting paradox, a civil surgeon who himself has surpassed the retirement age by 14 months, has informed the health commissioner about his subordinate medical officer crossing the retirement age by two years.

As the civil surgeon passed on information on Dr Praveen Kabra, the Regional Director, Health gave the former’s details on his age to the higher authorities. Regional Director, Health has dashed off a letter to Commissioner, Health to take action over the retirement of Civil Surgeon Dr GL Sodhi, who has surpassed his superannuation age by more than a year.

In his letter, regional director Dr Shaji Joseph mentioned the retirement age of Dr Sodhi as June 30, 2023 but he is still working as civil surgeon in Indore. He requested Commissioner, Health to take appropriate action over the same. ‘We received directions from the commissioner’s office to send details of doctors whose superannuation age has been surpassed as per the formula of 62/65 years (age of retirement).

Going through the records, we found that Dr Sodhi has surpassed his retirement age under the same rule of retirement after which we have informed the officials for taking appropriate action,’ Dr Joseph told Free Press. According to officials, ‘The health officers who have a clinical posting for 20 years should be retired at the age of 65 years while those who have taken any administrative post before 20 years of clinical posting should be retired at the age of 62.’ The health department was asking for details of health officers who have surpassed their superannuation and had sent multiple letters for the same. A similar letter was sent during the tenure of former regional director Dr RC Panika.

The Divisional Commissioner Office had also taken cognisance on the same and asked the regional director to send a report. Meanwhile, Dr Sodhi said, ‘The department has given him responsibility and I am working accordingly. Whatever decision taken by the department will be accepted.’

Swasthya Karmachari Sangh complaint

Notably, Swasthya Karmachari Sangh had lodged a complaint against doctors who have surpassed the retirement age but are still working with the department causing financial loss to the government.

Dr Kabra crossed superannuation by two years: CS

Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr Sodhi has also written to the commissioner, health informing about Dr Praveen Kabra, who has surpassed his retirement age by two years. His retirement date was October 21, 2022. Dr Sodhi has asked the commissioner to take action over the same.