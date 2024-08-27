Indore: Search Panel Formed; DAVV To Get New VC In Six Weeks

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raj Bhavan has constituted a VC search committee and tasked with shortlisting candidates for the top post at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). The committee has been instructed to submit a final panel of aspirants to Mangubhai Patel, the Chancellor of state universities, within the next six weeks.

The committee, which includes one nominee from Raj Bhavan, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman and the Department of Higher Education, is responsible for identifying and recommending qualified candidates. The committee will conduct a rigorous selection process, including one-on-one interactions with about a dozen shortlisted individuals at Raj Bhavan.

Upon completing interactions, the committee will compile a panel of at least three candidates. This panel will then be submitted to the Chancellor, who will select one candidate to be appointed as the new vice chancellor of DAVV. This appointment process is necessitated as the current vice chancellor, Prof Renu Jain, will complete her four-year tenure on September 28. If the committee fail to finalise the panel within the six-week deadline, the Chancellor has the authority to dissolve the committee and form a new one to continue the search.