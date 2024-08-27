 IMC Intensifies Crackdown On Unauthorized Activities As Survey Reveals 90% Of Commercial Building Basements Misused
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIMC Intensifies Crackdown On Unauthorized Activities As Survey Reveals 90% Of Commercial Building Basements Misused

IMC Intensifies Crackdown On Unauthorized Activities As Survey Reveals 90% Of Commercial Building Basements Misused

Out of 1100 basements identified so far, only 10% used for parking

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An ongoing survey being conducted by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has revealed that out of approximately 1,100 basements in commercial buildings identified across the city, only 10 per cent are being used for parking as intended.

The remaining 90 per cent have been repurposed for various unauthorised commercial activities, contributing to parking shortages and traffic congestion in busy areas. In a decisive move to address the widespread misuse of commercial building basements in Indore, the IMC has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised activities.

Read Also
Indore: Civil Surgeon ‘Realises’ Age Is A Bar After Reporting Subordinate, Faces Retirement...
article-image

The crackdown comes in the wake of a tragic incident in Delhi, where three civil service aspirants lost their lives in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle after a drain burst following heavy rains. This incident has underscored the dangers of misusing basement spaces, prompting the IMC to take immediate action.

Additional municipal commissioner Siddharth Jain stated that the IMC is conducting a comprehensive survey of buildings where basements are being used for non-parking activities. The survey has already led to the closure of coaching classes that were operating illegally in basement spaces. Jain emphasised that the survey will continue and further action will be taken against those using basements for other commercial purposes, such as shops and hospitals, instead of parking.

FPJ Shorts
Assam: NIT Silchar Student Sent Back To Bangladesh For Liking 'Anti-India' Social Media Post
Assam: NIT Silchar Student Sent Back To Bangladesh For Liking 'Anti-India' Social Media Post
Video: Shahid Afridi Holds And Embraces His Grandson In Adorable Moment
Video: Shahid Afridi Holds And Embraces His Grandson In Adorable Moment
Nail Cutter, Knife And Keys Found Inside Stomach Of 22-Year-Old Bihar Man
Nail Cutter, Knife And Keys Found Inside Stomach Of 22-Year-Old Bihar Man
AI Goldrush: Apple Expected To Introduce First Generative-AI iPhone
AI Goldrush: Apple Expected To Introduce First Generative-AI iPhone

‘The survey has revealed that across all zones of the city, basements are largely being used for various unauthorised activities,’ Jain noted. ‘This misuse is a major concern, as it contributes to parking shortages and traffic congestion in busy areas.’ The civic body plans to enforce strict measures to ensure compliance with regulations. Buildings found violating rules will face closure of their unauthorised commercial activities and efforts will be made to convert basements back to parking facilities, he added.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the IMC to reclaim these spaces for their intended use and alleviate the city's parking problems. As the survey progresses, more actions are expected to follow, reflecting the IMC's commitment to prioritising parking availability in Indore's development agenda. ‘The ongoing effort to restore basements to their intended purpose is a crucial step in addressing the city's parking woes and ensuring that commercial buildings adhere to regulations,’ Jain said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Search Panel Formed; DAVV To Get New VC In Six Weeks

Indore: Search Panel Formed; DAVV To Get New VC In Six Weeks

IMC Intensifies Crackdown On Unauthorized Activities As Survey Reveals 90% Of Commercial Building...

IMC Intensifies Crackdown On Unauthorized Activities As Survey Reveals 90% Of Commercial Building...

4 Miscreants Create Ruckus, Assault Biker, Pelted Stones At A House In Indore

4 Miscreants Create Ruckus, Assault Biker, Pelted Stones At A House In Indore

Indore: Civil Surgeon ‘Realises’ Age Is A Bar After Reporting Subordinate, Faces Retirement...

Indore: Civil Surgeon ‘Realises’ Age Is A Bar After Reporting Subordinate, Faces Retirement...

Neglected Ponds In Jhabua Turn Into Health Hazards As Municipality Fails To Act

Neglected Ponds In Jhabua Turn Into Health Hazards As Municipality Fails To Act