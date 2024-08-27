IMC Intensifies Crackdown On Unauthorized Activities As Survey Reveals 90% Of Commercial Building Basements Misused

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An ongoing survey being conducted by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has revealed that out of approximately 1,100 basements in commercial buildings identified across the city, only 10 per cent are being used for parking as intended.

The remaining 90 per cent have been repurposed for various unauthorised commercial activities, contributing to parking shortages and traffic congestion in busy areas. In a decisive move to address the widespread misuse of commercial building basements in Indore, the IMC has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised activities.

The crackdown comes in the wake of a tragic incident in Delhi, where three civil service aspirants lost their lives in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle after a drain burst following heavy rains. This incident has underscored the dangers of misusing basement spaces, prompting the IMC to take immediate action.

Additional municipal commissioner Siddharth Jain stated that the IMC is conducting a comprehensive survey of buildings where basements are being used for non-parking activities. The survey has already led to the closure of coaching classes that were operating illegally in basement spaces. Jain emphasised that the survey will continue and further action will be taken against those using basements for other commercial purposes, such as shops and hospitals, instead of parking.

‘The survey has revealed that across all zones of the city, basements are largely being used for various unauthorised activities,’ Jain noted. ‘This misuse is a major concern, as it contributes to parking shortages and traffic congestion in busy areas.’ The civic body plans to enforce strict measures to ensure compliance with regulations. Buildings found violating rules will face closure of their unauthorised commercial activities and efforts will be made to convert basements back to parking facilities, he added.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the IMC to reclaim these spaces for their intended use and alleviate the city's parking problems. As the survey progresses, more actions are expected to follow, reflecting the IMC's commitment to prioritising parking availability in Indore's development agenda. ‘The ongoing effort to restore basements to their intended purpose is a crucial step in addressing the city's parking woes and ensuring that commercial buildings adhere to regulations,’ Jain said.