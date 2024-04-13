I Wish To Do Movies That Are Women-Centric Or Take Me Back In History: Prachi Desai |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the successful outcome of the 2021 – OTT movie - Silence…Can you hear it?, the star cast of the thriller movie was in the city on Friday to promote - Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the movie features Manoj Bajpayee as ACP Avinash Verma, Prachi Desai as Inspector, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar Shaikh, Dinker Sharma, and Parul Gulati in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around a case of mass shootout that happens at a club named Night Owl Bar in Mumbai. Prachi Desai while having a conversation with Free Press shared her journey in the film industry – “crossing the pathway to act in movies was a television show back in 2006. The show Kasamh Se, starring Ram Kapoor and other big actors taught me a lot about the basics of working in this industry.

In fact the spirit, patience and hard work which are the key factors to work on the big screen were the lessons I acquired by working on the small screen. On being asked about the struggles and problems faced to reach here, she adds that I have been fortunate enough to get success at such a small age with not much struggle.

At 17, I got my first television show, after an interview and research by the director and at 19 I signed the movie Rock On. I did not have to do any additional preparation for the movie, as the small screen teaches you a lot of things. On being asked about her preference to work in television or movies, she said I would love to work in movies as they offer diverse work atmosphere, with different roles and characters.

She revealed her desire to portray Gayatri Devi or Kalpana Chawla and to work in stories that are related to women or in any movie that takes her back in history. It is a choice to live and feel the life of the inspirational women and celebrate them. On being queried as to why is Prachi Desai choosy, the audience would love to witness you more on screen, she said I have been choosy but after Covid I am trying to work more and I am doing many projects – two are in queue with Zee - Forensic and Silence and I am going for some song series too.

Speaking on her screen chemistry with her co-stars, Prachi said working with her co-stars was never challenging, in fact, to work with actors such as Vikrant Massey in Forensic or with Abhisekh Bachchan has been a learning and enjoyable phase. Sometimes the roles are difficult but I have been lucky in the matter of working with co-stars always.

In this thrilling second instalment, ACP Avinash Verma along with inspector Sanjana and other team members embark on a riveting quest to solve another perplexing murder mystery. A chaotic shootout at a bar in Mumbai triggers panic throughout the city. As ACP Avinash along with his team take charge of the case and visit the crime scene, they encounter a series of puzzling clues. However, the investigation takes a chilling turn when more people are found dead, revealing a web of sinister secrets.