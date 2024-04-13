Indore Weather: Rain, Hail Shower Leave Citizens Surprised

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sudden rain coupled with hail showers in many parts of the city on Friday evening surprised residents and caught those out on the roads off-guard and left them drenched.

The city also witnessed thunderstorm with gusty winds which were blowing at a speed of 45 kilometres per hour.

However, the sudden change in weather conditions has provided relief to the residents from hot and humid conditions. Meanwhile, the officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said that similar conditions will prevail on Saturday as well.

Read Also Indore: City Gets Summer Special Trains For Delhi And Patna

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Saurashtra and Kutch and a trough/wind discontinuity runs from this cyclonic circulation to south interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over north Odisha and another over Comorin area and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels," Met officials said.

Under the influence of these systems, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra during April 13-14."

ANANDSHIVRE

The rain started on Friday evening and continued for an hour with varying intensities in different parts of the city, but the meteorological office at the city airport received only 0.8 mm of rainfall till evening.

Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department said similar conditions prevailed in most parts of the state and it would remain the same on Saturday.

“Rain and gusty winds will continue to hit various parts of the state including Indore division. An intense western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Iran in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies. High moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea is likely into Northwest India during April 13-15. The current spell will break in two days and the temperature will rise again,” Met officials said.

The rainfall in the evening also turned the city’s weather cool as the temperature dropped a couple of degrees Celsius in the evening. The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.9 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius above normal.

23 mm rainfall at Regal Square in one hour

According to the officials of Pollution Control Board, about 23 mm rainfall was recorded at Regal Square between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm.