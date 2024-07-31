 Godrej Properties Enters Indore's Real Estate Market
The company acquired a -46-acre land parcel with an estimated saleable area of 1.16. million square feet.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Representative pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), one of India's leading real estate developers, announced on Wednesday that it has acquired-46-acre land parcel in Indore. The development on this land will primarily comprise plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of -1.16 million square feet.

The land is located just off Indore-Ujjain Road, a major upcoming corridor of Indore, that is slated to be widened to a-lane highway and an important residential and commercial area in the city. The location offers good connectivity to key landmarks such as the Indore International Airport, Indore Junction railway station, educational institutes, and medical infrastructure.

The proposed expansion of Metro lines, the growth of corporate and IT sectors, and ongoing infrastructure development have further contributed to the growth of the residential real estate market in the city.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "We are happy to announce our entry in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Residential plotted development has gained significant traction in recent years and the Indore-Ujjain Road is a promising micro-market to expand our presence in this space. This aligns well with our ongoing growth strategy of entering fast- growing cities from a plotted development perspective. We will aim to build an outstanding sustainable community that delivers long-term value to its residents and taps into Indore's growth potential"

