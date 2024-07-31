Self-Confidence And Continuous Effort Essential For Success: Mirzapur Fame Rohit Tiwari | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Born and brought up in Indore, Mirzapur fame actor Rohit Tiwari is in the city. The actor, director and writer who initially dreamed of becoming an army officer has today made a place for himself in the film industry with perseverance and hard work.

Talking about Indore and its beauty he stated, “I feel proud to be a child of this city, the growth and modifications taking place in the city are making it a richer and loving place. Every 3-4 months I come to Indore as my parents still stay here and see changes in every part of the city, whether it is infrastructural growth or population. Students are moving here for studies, which is leading to growth in cafes and restaurants also.”

He added “Indore will always have my heart, as I have spent half of my life here. Even now after the promotions of Mirzapur, I came to the city on July 6 and have plans to head back to Mumbai after August 3. Living with my family for around a month here, I still want to spend more time.” Talking about his love for Indori food he said “No place can ever replace the taste of Indore. Till date whenever I visit the city people want me to take back Indori Namkeen.

While sharing his journey he said, “I belong to a modest family in Indore.After my initial setback in the army, I explored various career options, including running a coffee shop and working as an RJ at Radio Mirchi, where my voice and conversational skills gained popularity. Recognising true passion my career took a turn towards theatre. In 2007 Theaterwala and Overact - The Alternative Theatre Space, was established marking a pivotal moment in life. These ventures allowed me to bring my dreams to life.” After this, his plays like Recharge@99 and Inspector Pandey Phir Mar Gaya, created a buzz in the theatre world. “My path from Indore to Mumbai was filled with challenges. I consistently balanced work in theatre and films, gaining significant recognition for my role as a police officer in Crime Patrol from 2012 to 2019,” he added.

He also got recognition in the film industry with roles in movies like Dhobi Ghat, Indu Sarkar, and Lucknow Central. Talking about his role in Mirzapur he said, “My portrayal of Anand in Mirzapur Season 3 gained significant recognition.” The audience widely appreciated the character and the success of Mirzapur 3 elevated his stature further. In the series, Anand plays the role of the Chief Minister’s PA, advising on critical decisions and fans are eagerly anticipating his return in the next season.

My upcoming projects include the web series Kul and films like Kot Kacheri and Hisaab Barabar. Inspiration to chase dreams – He said I believe that everything happens for a good reason. This perspective has motivated me to embrace every challenge and pursue my dreams. "Hard work, dedication, and faith have brought me this far," he says. "To succeed in any field, self-confidence and continuous effort are essential," he concluded.