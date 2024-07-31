Art In Ruins: State’s Biggest Convention Centre Disfigured; Where Has The Money Gone? | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s Ravindra Convention Centre, which boasts of state’s biggest auditorium, is in a dilapidated condition. With leaking roof and damp walls, the panels of false ceiling have fallen off at many places. The stone and marble sculptures placed in the garden are also in a poor state. The convention centre was inaugurated on Republic Day in 2022. Built at a cost of Rs 48 crore, it has a 1500-seat main auditorium, meeting halls, banquet room and an art gallery.

FP Photo

However, after a little more than two years of its inauguration, the poor quality of its construction stands exposed. Even the outer walls of the building are covered with spots made by seepage of water. Inside the building, rainwater seepage has disfigured many walls. At some places, switchboards have been covered with plastic sheets with notices saying, Don’t Touch, pasted beside them.

FP Photo

It has been done to save visitors from electrocution as the water has seeped through switchboards. In corridors, the panels of the false ceiling have fallen off, exposing the wiring. The roof is leaking at many places in Gauranjani Auditorium of the centre, currently used by MP School of Drama to conduct classes. A bucket has been placed on the floor to collect water leaking from the roof.

FP Photo

The roof of the main auditorium also leaks, a source said, adding that this situation has been same for past one year. The beautiful marble and sandstone sculptures placed in the garden are uncared for. They were made by artistes from all over the country at a 20-day camp, Sarjana, organised on Centre’s premises in February last year.

The sculptures have been placed directly on the ground and not on stone platforms, making them unstable. The detachable parts of sculptures have been removed and placed by their side. That has been done to prevent them falling down and getting damaged. But it has ruined the beauty of the artworks. BOX Work on We are aware of the problems. Repairs are on. The roof panels have been removed for repair work. -Madhu Verma, Ravindra Convention Centre office incharge