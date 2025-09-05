 Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri Disposed Of Mobile Phone, SIM To Destroy Evidence
Congress corporator Anwar Qadri, who surrendered before the court and was later arrested, is on police remand till September 8

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 12:12 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress corporator Anwar Qadri, who surrendered before the court and was later arrested, is on police remand till September 8. With the court’s permission, police also took police remand of Qadri’s daughter Ayesha for three days.

They are being questioned together to find out the source of the money sent to Qadri in Nepal during his on-the-run period. Police came to know that Ayesha, with the help of her acquaintance in Delhi, had transferred the money to her father in Nepal.  

Qadri allegedly informed the police that before leaving Nepal, he broke his mobile phone and SIM card and threw them away to destroy evidence.

Banganga police station in charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar said that Qadri was arrested in connection with his alleged role in a love jihad funding case a few days ago.

Two youths had told the police that he had given them money to marry women from other communities. After the FIR, Qadri had fled the city and mostly stayed in Nepal where his expenses were allegedly paid by his daughter who was in Delhi.

Qadri was in contact with Ayesha as well as his second wife. Ayesha allegedly helped her father, so she was also arrested a few days ago and is in jail. To extract information about the transactions, police requested the court for her police remand, so she was sent to police remand till September 6.

So far, she has allegedly informed the police that she had transferred the money to her father through one of her acquaintances in Delhi during his on-the-run period. Now, the police will gather information from the account-holder about the transactions and his role in the case.           

