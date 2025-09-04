Indore: Traffic Diversion During Anant Chaturdashi Procession |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the convenience of people, traffic management police have made arrangement for traffic diversion during the procession of Anant Chaturdashi on Saturday.

Tableaux of Lord Ganesha from different parts of the city will reach at DRP Line Square and proceed through Chikmangloor Square, Jail Road Square, MG Road Square, Mrignayani, Fruit Market, Nandlalpura, Jawahar Marg, Narsingh Bazar, Cloth Market, Khajuri Bazaar, Rajwada and Municipal Corporation, before returning to their respective locations.

The procession will begin around 6 pm from DRP Line Square and continue till late night. During this period, traffic diversions will be at the following roads.

1. Traffic from Marimata Square to Railway Station and Bus Stand will be diverted via Bhagirathpura T, MR-4, under Rajkumar Bridge, Vallabh Nagar T, GSITS.

2. Traffic from Jawahar Marg via Nandlalpura towards Yashwant Road Square will go via Saifi Square and Hatipala.

3. For movement from Madhumilan Square towards Nandlalpura, Yashwant Road Square, Rajmohalla, etc., use Forest T, Agrasen Square, Sapna-Sangeeta Road.

4. From Regal Square/Lantern Square towards Marimata Square, use Vallabh Nagar T, under Rajkumar Bridge, MR-4, Bhagirathpura T and Marimata.

5. From Regal Square via Shastri Bridge towards Mrignayani, Rajwada, Yashwant Road Square, use GPO Square, Forest T, Agrasen Square and Sapna-Sangeeta Road.

6. Parking of all vehicles will be strictly prohibited at Nandlalpura, Yashwant Road, Ram-Lakshman Bazar, Narsingh Bazar, Gaurakund, Shakkar Bazaar, Subhash Chowk, Rajwada and Krishnapura Bridge.

7. Vehicles intending to use Jawahar Marg should avoid it and instead move via Rajmohalla Square/Malgaj Square, Biyabani, Dargah Chouraha, Mhow Naka, Machhi Bazar, Pandhrinath, Chandrabhaga Bridge and Bada Rawla.

8. Vehicles from Malharganj Police Station towards MG Road and Rajwada-Mrignayani should take the route via ACP Office Malharganj, Badwali Chowki, Subhash Marg, Municipal Corporation.

Restricted Routes (No Vehicle Entry)

1. Bhagirathpura T, Bhandari Bridge Tri-section.

2. Regal Square to Shastri Bridge, Mrignayani.

3. Saifi Hotel Square to Sanjay Setu, Nandlalpura.

4. Municipal Corporation Square to Mrignayani Square & Chikmangloor Square.

5. Rajkumar Bridge to DRP Square.

6. Entire procession route will be closed for all vehicles.

7. From Rambagh, Subhash Water Tank, ACP Office Malharganj, Badwali Chowki, Itwariya Bazar, Sabji Mandi, Dargah Chouraha, Machhi Bazaar, Pandhrinath Police Station T, Gautampura T and Kabootarkhana Chowki — no vehicle entry will be allowed towards procession routes.

No vehicle movement will be allowed from the start of the procession till its conclusion.

Citizens are requested to cooperate with the traffic arrangements and use diverted routes.