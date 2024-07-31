Delhi Coaching Aftermath: Mad Scramble At Educational Institutes After Sudden Action

After action by the administration, students rush out of a library. | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Most of the civil service aspirants were shocked and surprised when the district administration sealed the institutions which were running in the basement on Tuesday. They were unhappy with the sudden action and urged officials to give them a few hoursí time to shift their belongings from the institute.

They argued that they should be given time to retrieve their study materials as these could be misplaced while shifting and addressed concerns about the money they paid to the institutions. Since the action was sudden, aspirants who were not in the library couldn't retrieve their study materials, while others had to quickly gather their belongings as well as of their friends.

Free Press talked to civil service aspirants to know their problems and understand their views regarding the action. The libraries sealed by the administration were operating without proper security measures and exceeded permissible capacity.

"Study material is the most valuable thing for an aspirant which can be misplaced in a sudden shift," said a civil service aspirant.

"When a major fire incident occurred in a gaming zone in Rajkot, the city administration took action to check the fire safety of buildings. Now, the administration has swung into action again due to the Delhi incident. But what about the other times? They just leave it for people to deal with," said Anand Bhadoriya, a PSC aspirant.

During the reality check done by Free Press, the institutions which were sealed were found to have many flaws. Most of them have such a narrow passage that two students cannot pass at the same time. If any mishap occurs, a big tragedy could happen. Wherever library owners find space, they put furniture and chairs to earn money. Many institutions were running in the basement with approximately 100 students studying there at a time. The owners are focused on making money without ensuring fire safety and other essential security measures. There was no proper ventilation, leading to suffocation.

"I paid the fee yesterday and now the administration has sealed the library without notice, creating chaos for students. I requested for a refund and the officials thankfully ensured that I got my refund," said Akhileshwar, a civil service aspirant.

Regarding refunds, SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar said, ìAny student wanting a refund should submit a written application and their money will be refunded by the institution.

"I used to study approximately 8 hours in the library and I paid the fee today, but now my studies will be affected as I have to look for another place. I couldn't study at home, which is why I chose to study here. Since the incident in Delhi, the administration is acting under pressure for a few days," said Ratan Singh, a civil service aspirant.