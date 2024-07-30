'Kyun Pange Le Raha Hai?': Delhi Chief Secretary Shoves Away Mic Of TV Reporter Questioning About RAU's IAS Coaching Deaths; Video Viral | PTI

Delhi Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar is under the radar after he allegedly tried to evade questions asked by a reporter on live camera and instead replied, "kyun pange le raha hai? (Why are you messing with me)?"

There also allegations on Kumar for asking additional 7 days to do a full enquiry on Delhi's coaching centre incident. Aam Aadmi Party minister, Atishi posted on X about Kumar showing lethargy even after a tragic incident wherein three students lost their lives after the basement of Rau's IAS study circle was flooded.

Atishi wrote, "On 29.07.2024 at 7:40pm, I only received an incident report from the Divisional Commissioner, and was told that the enquiry would take 7 more days."

She further added, "It is unfortunate that such a tragic incident has taken place, but the bureaucracy is showing such laxity in investigating the matter. It raises questions whether the culprits are being protected…"

Kumar evades Journalist's questions

Meanwhile, Kumar is also seen trying to evade questions posed by a TV9 reporter and instead reply with a haughty, "kyun pange le raha hai?" He also tries to push the mic away as the reporter was seen asking him questions about the death of three students.

The reporter further asks Kumar, "Sir, the minister (Saurabh Bhardwaj) is saying that he asked you several times in the meeting to initiate desilting but that was not done.."

To which, Kumar replies, "Chor na yaar mantri se puch le na.. (Leave it, ask the minister)." The reporter further states that the minister has also issued a video about the same but Kumar replies with the same tone. He says, "It is his work.." and then continues to shove the mic away as reported reminds him about the death of three students. In the end, he replies with a frustrated, "kyun pange le raha hai?"

Minister alleges Kumar of not responding to desilting plan

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed on Monday that he wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar multiple times since February to devise a comprehensive strategy for drain desilting, but he did not answer.

Bharadwaj told a press conference that drain desilting work in the city had not been completed properly and blamed officials' "negligence" for the deaths of three civil service aspirants caused by rain-induced flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

He said that Kumar even gave false information to the high court regarding the capital's drains' waterlogging and desilting.

"The Centre gave two extensions to Naresh Kumar as CS of Delhi. He is ruining the city. The CS gave in writing that the minister (Bharadwaj) can not seek details of desilting citing model code of conduct," he claimed.

Netizens React

This behaviour by Delhi Chief Secretary did not sit well with the netizens who said that this was 'shameful'. A user commented, "Very unfortunate. Put the bureaucracy behind bars."

While another user said, "What more can you expect from the Modi government? They've always favored bootlickers , rather than serving the people "

While we grieve over the loss of 3 young UPSC aspirants in Delhi, we also need to look at the statement of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to a journalist - "Kyun Pange Le Raha Hai'!

Question is, what quality bureaucrats are we creating as a nation!

"While we grieve over the loss of 3 young UPSC aspirants in Delhi, we also need to look at the statement of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to a journalist - "Kyun Pange Le Raha Hai'! Question is, what quality bureaucrats are we creating as a nation! SONCHO! GEHRAAYI SE SONCHO!" commented another user on the incident.