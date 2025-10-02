 'IIT-Kanpur Has Swallowed My Son': Father Breaks Down After Student Found Dead In Hostel Room
A 22-year-old IIT-Kanpur final-year B.Tech student, Dheeraj Saini from Haryana, was found dead in his hostel room after a foul smell alerted students. Police discovered his body hanging; no suicide note was found. He had recently told his sister he would visit home in December. His father, heartbroken, said he worked hard to educate him. Autopsy will confirm the cause of death.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
'IIT-Kanpur Has Swallowed My Son': Father Breaks Down After Student Found Dead In Hostel Room | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kanpur: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here was found dead in his hostel room, after other students complained about a foul smell, police said on Thursday.

About The Case

Dheeraj Saini (22) from Haryana, a final-year B.Tech student of electrical engineering, had not stepped out of his room no. 123 at Hostel-1. Other students alerted authorities about a foul smell emanating from his locked room on Wednesday.

A police team broke open the door and found Saini's body hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Ranjeet Kumar said.

No suicide note was found, police said.

Saini had told his sister only a few days ago that he would visit home in December.

The body was sent to the mortuary and the autopsy was supposed to be performed by Thursday evening, the ACP told PTI, adding that the cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

"If any complaint is lodged, further probe will be conducted," the officer said.

The father of the deceased, Satish Saini, who runs a sweet shop, broke down on hearing the news.

"IIT-K has swallowed my son.... I cannot explain how hard I worked to educate him," Saini told police.

He said the deceased told his elder sister only a few days ago that he would visit home in December and expected to secure a job through campus placement by March.

According to Saini's hostel-mates, he was quiet and kept to himself. They had assumed that he was away on leave given the ongoing holidays and not checked on him until the foul smell started coming out of his room.

